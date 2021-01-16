Chinese citizens are being encouraged not to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday because of concerns the usual mass migration to the countryside and back will spread Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images Chinese citizens are being encouraged not to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday because of concerns the usual mass migration to the countryside and back will spread Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese paid to not travel for Lunar New Year holiday amid concern Covid-19 will be spread if the usual mass migration happens

  • Chinese companies and local governments are paying people in cities to not travel for family reunions and sightseeing during the Lunar New Year holiday
  • They are offering money, shopping vouchers, movie tickets and other incentives to stay in cities and minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading as millions travel

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:15am, 16 Jan, 2021

Chinese citizens are being encouraged not to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday because of concerns the usual mass migration to the countryside and back will spread Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
