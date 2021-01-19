South Korean YouTuber Hamzy eats kimchi during a mukbang livestream on her channel – on which she binge-eats food. She became caught in the crossfire of a cultural clash over whether kimchi, a fermented cabbage dish, is Korean or Chinese. Photo: YouTube/Hamzy
Kimchi wars latest: Chinese internet cancels food live-streamer from South Korea for liking online comment about China appropriating the Korean dish
- YouTuber Hamzy apologises for adding a thumbs-up to comments online about China claiming kimchi as its own, which Chinese internet users took as an insult
- The origin of the fermented cabbage dish is a hot-button issue between China and South Korea, as Chinese celebrity vlogger Li Ziqi found out last week
