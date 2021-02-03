Some schools in China had already banned the use of mobile phones in class, such as a vocational school in Hangzhou, eastern China, where a rack to store students' mobile phones hangs next to the blackboard. Mobile phones have been banned from the country’s primary and secondary schools. Photo: Getty Images
Mobile phone ban ordered for schools in China to improve students’ focus on study and fight addiction to the internet and games
- Ministry of Education says students need written permission to take their mobile phones to school, and must hand them over during class time
- Schools are urged to install pay phones and teachers are told not to assign homework using mobile phones. The ban appears to have broad support
