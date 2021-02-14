Visitors to the amusement park pictured on the ride moments before it collapsed. Photo: Weibo
16 injured after Chinese fairground ride collapses
- Footage of the incident in Hunan province shows how the swing ride suddenly came crashing down to earth
- Saturday’s accident happened on the second day of the Lunar New Year holiday, one of the busiest times of year for amusement parks
Topic | Safety in China
