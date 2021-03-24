John Chen said his grandmother made the decision to donate the money is because the problem of racism is ‘bigger than her’. Photo: SCMP/handout
Chinese grandmother who fought off white attacker plans to give nearly US$1 million in donations to fight racism against Asian-Americans
- The family had hoped to raise US$50,000 to pay for Xie Xiaozhen’s medical expenses after the attack
- Xie said she wanted to donate the money because the problem of racism is ‘bigger than her’
Topic | China Society
John Chen said his grandmother made the decision to donate the money is because the problem of racism is ‘bigger than her’. Photo: SCMP/handout