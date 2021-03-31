A woman in China has been assaulted in a hotpot restaurant by a man who threw hot soup at her and her friends after she requested he stop smoking inside. Photo: xw.qq.com
Woman attacked with hot soup in a hotpot restaurant in China after asking man to stop smoking inside
- ‘We Sichuan people all do it (smoke) like this (in restaurants)’, the man said, ‘is that a problem?’
- The restaurant’s parent company fined it 50,000 yuan (US$7630) following the incident
