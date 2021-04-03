A school in Xian, in central China, added a traditional Chinese martial art to its physical education courses. Photo: Weibo A school in Xian, in central China, added a traditional Chinese martial art to its physical education courses. Photo: Weibo
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese PE classes might train the next kung fu master

  • A school in Xian is teaching a centuries-old Chinese martial art to its students and claims 80 per cent of the kids are proficient after the programme started. 
  • It is another example of schools teaching martial arts in classes, which is part of a national revival of focus on traditional Chinese culture. 

Topic |   China Society
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 3 Apr, 2021

