A school in Xian, in central China, added a traditional Chinese martial art to its physical education courses. Photo: Weibo
Chinese PE classes might train the next kung fu master
- A school in Xian is teaching a centuries-old Chinese martial art to its students and claims 80 per cent of the kids are proficient after the programme started.
- It is another example of schools teaching martial arts in classes, which is part of a national revival of focus on traditional Chinese culture.
Topic | China Society
A school in Xian, in central China, added a traditional Chinese martial art to its physical education courses. Photo: Weibo