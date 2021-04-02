Performance artists put toy fish in a polluted river in Zibo, Shandong province, to make it look like ‘hotpot fish’ in order to promote public awareness about environmental issues. Photo: Handout
Artist Brother Nut uses toy fish in Chinese river to create ‘hotpot’ artwork to raise awareness about environmental pollution
- Locals have nicknamed the watercourse the ‘Little Yellow River’ due to the colour caused by pollution
- The artist hopes the stunt will attract attention to water pollution in China
