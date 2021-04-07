‘Writing a will is not the end. It marks a new beginning,’ said one applicant. Photo: Tom Leung ‘Writing a will is not the end. It marks a new beginning,’ said one applicant. Photo: Tom Leung
Coronavirus pandemic pushes more young Chinese people to write wills

  • The coronavirus prompted many more young Chinese to think about their affairs in case of death, report reveals
  • Will preparation remains a taboo subject for many in China due to a societal aversion towards discussions about death

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Apr, 2021

