Woman learns son’s bride is her long-lost daughter on their wedding day – but since he was adopted, couple can still tie the knot

  • A mother in eastern China discovered that the woman her adopted son was meant to marry was her long-lost daughter
  • The future mother-in-law realised the bride had a birthmark that was identical to one her baby had

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Apr, 2021

