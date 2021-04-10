Facial Jeans, Edible lipstick, counterfeit money are the latest crazes to hit China. Photo: SCMP Facial Jeans, Edible lipstick, counterfeit money are the latest crazes to hit China. Photo: SCMP
Facial Jeans, Edible lipstick, counterfeit money are the latest crazes to hit China. Photo: SCMP
China economy
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: Women drooling over edible lipstick, jeans that give you a facial, and the new hot spot for counterfeiting

  •  A county in central Hunan province has been labelled China’s second central bank for its burgeoning counterfeit banknote industry
  • Jeans that moisturise as you walk have become an unlikely hit online

Topic |   China economy
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Facial Jeans, Edible lipstick, counterfeit money are the latest crazes to hit China. Photo: SCMP Facial Jeans, Edible lipstick, counterfeit money are the latest crazes to hit China. Photo: SCMP
Facial Jeans, Edible lipstick, counterfeit money are the latest crazes to hit China. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE