Camels pass the road when the green traffic signal is on at the scenic spot of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City, Northwest China. Photo: China News Service
Camels get traffic light to help tourists who are hoofing it through Chinese tourist destination
- There is no indication yet if authorities plan to install a traffic camel-ra
- Organisers said it helped them get over the hump in solving traffic congestion
