Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images
Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Money saving tips for meals at Haidilao hotpot chain trend on Chinese social media, but not all are impressed

  • Customers are spending as little as US$1 per person to have meals at hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao, and sharing their hacks online
  • The restaurant has no minimum spending and says it will not discriminate between low- and high-spending customers

Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images
Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE