Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images
Money saving tips for meals at Haidilao hotpot chain trend on Chinese social media, but not all are impressed
- Customers are spending as little as US$1 per person to have meals at hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao, and sharing their hacks online
- The restaurant has no minimum spending and says it will not discriminate between low- and high-spending customers
Topic | China Society
Haidilao, a popular chain of Sichuan-style hotpot restaurants founded in 1994, has about 130 outlets across China. Photo: Getty Images