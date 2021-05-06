Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung
Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung
E-commerce
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China’s Shanghai pins hopes on Double Five shopping event to boost post coronavirus economic recovery

  • The Double Five shopping event is similar to the Singles’ Day sales event
  • Chinese consumers spent US$2.2 billion in the city over the first 24 hours of last year’s festival

Topic |   E-commerce
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 1:17pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung
Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE