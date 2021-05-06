Shanghai has taken to promoting themed shopping events to boost the city’s economy and encourage consumers to spend after the impact of the coronavirus. Graphic: Tom Leung
China’s Shanghai pins hopes on Double Five shopping event to boost post coronavirus economic recovery
- The Double Five shopping event is similar to the Singles’ Day sales event
- Chinese consumers spent US$2.2 billion in the city over the first 24 hours of last year’s festival
