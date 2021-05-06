Tourists climbing on bamboo at the sacred Shaolin Temple site in Henan, central China. Photo: Handout
China embarrassed by badly behaving tourists at Xian and Buddhist Shaolin Temple during May Day holiday period
- Tourists engage in embarrassing behaviour including damaging ancient walls and writing graffiti on historic steles
- In some instances parents were seen encouraging children to damage ancient and sacred sites
Topic | Chinese tourists
