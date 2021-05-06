Tourists climbing on bamboo at the sacred Shaolin Temple site in Henan, central China. Photo: Handout Tourists climbing on bamboo at the sacred Shaolin Temple site in Henan, central China. Photo: Handout
China embarrassed by badly behaving tourists at Xian and Buddhist Shaolin Temple during May Day holiday period

  • Tourists engage in embarrassing behaviour including damaging ancient walls and writing graffiti on historic steles
  • In some instances parents were seen encouraging children to damage ancient and sacred sites

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 11:04pm, 6 May, 2021

