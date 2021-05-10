A sexy pole dancing performance has shocked guests at a wedding reception in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Handout
Chinese social media horrified after video emerges of pole dance at a wedding, given funerals are where dancers occasionally perform
- Pole dancers are commonly hired for car shows and sometimes funerals in remote areas, but an appearance at a wedding has generated controversy
- One wedding planner said the idea was vulgar and that he would never organise a pole dance for a wedding
Topic | China Society
A sexy pole dancing performance has shocked guests at a wedding reception in China’s Hebei province. Photo: Handout