The Horsehead Nebula by embroidery artist Chen Yinghua whose work is so realistic many people mistake it for actual photos of space. Photo: Chen Yinghua
Chinese artist’s embroideries of the cosmos and outer space so realistic people think they are photos
- Artist has amazed people with her delicately knitted celestial bodies that look just like pictures captured by satellites
- Her work using images from modern science and combining them with traditional embroidery techniques has brought her fame via social media
Topic | China Society
