A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
Crime
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Everyday hero’ in China who was stabbed trying to stop violent rampage that left seven injured is in critical condition

  • The good samaritan tried to stop a man who had used a car to run over his ex-wife on a busy Nanjing street
  • The attacker also stabbed a friend of his ex-wife and ran over several random passers-by

Topic |   Crime
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:01pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE