A man was critically injured trying to stop a violent rampage that left seven people injured in Nanjing, China on Saturday. Photo: SCMP
‘Everyday hero’ in China who was stabbed trying to stop violent rampage that left seven injured is in critical condition
- The good samaritan tried to stop a man who had used a car to run over his ex-wife on a busy Nanjing street
- The attacker also stabbed a friend of his ex-wife and ran over several random passers-by
Topic | Crime
