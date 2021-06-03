A student who referred to himself as pig determined to ruin cabbages in a speech aimed at encouraging others to work hard has been criticised for promoting hatred in China. Photo: Artwork
Chinese student’s comment that he is a pig determined to ruin cabbages during TV show causes controversy
- A student at a notorious cram school where students prepare for university exams has shocked China with comments taken by some to refer to ruining girls
- Some have defended the 17-year-old, saying his comments were misunderstood an taken out of context
Topic | China Society
