A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today
Step aside Paris, rural Chinese farmers put on fashion catwalk to sell vegetables
- The women were struggling to sell their produce, so they thought of a creative marketing solution
- People online joked that they could compete with international supermodels
