A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today
A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Step aside Paris, rural Chinese farmers put on fashion catwalk to sell vegetables

  • The women were struggling to sell their produce, so they thought of a creative marketing solution
  • People online joked that they could compete with international supermodels

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:47am, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today
A catwalk in China by rural farmers is jokingly being compared to the world’s most glamorous catwalks. Photo: Hunan Today
READ FULL ARTICLE