Chinese clothing brand apologises after using ultramarathon tragedy to advertise quick-dry underwear

  • The company warned people against the perils of hypothermia to sell moisture-wicking products
  • 21 people died in the May tragedy, one of the worst sporting disasters in recent Chinese history

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Jun, 2021

