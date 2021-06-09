A man in China fell victim to a nude chat scam despite not taking off his clothes, and a woman gave birth in mere minutes on the street. Photo: Handout A man in China fell victim to a nude chat scam despite not taking off his clothes, and a woman gave birth in mere minutes on the street. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: Nude chat scam hits fully-clothed man, woman gives birth in street, and quadruplets thank hospital for lives

  • Scammers told their victim they would send people images and videos of naked bodies with his face superimposed on top
  • As for the pregnant woman, she gave birth while walking from a hospital parking area to the front doors

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jun, 2021

