A woman who claimed to be Manchurian royalty has detained after abusing a passenger for not giving up a seat for her quickly enough. Photo: Baidu A woman who claimed to be Manchurian royalty has detained after abusing a passenger for not giving up a seat for her quickly enough. Photo: Baidu
Chinese woman claiming to be Manchurian royalty shocks Beijing bus after demanding ‘beggars’ give up their seats for her

  • The woman quickly became enraged and began shrieking at other passengers, labelling them as ‘beggars’ and ‘uncivilised’
  • After a video of the incident appeared on social media police detained the woman

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Jun, 2021

