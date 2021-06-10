A woman who claimed to be Manchurian royalty has detained after abusing a passenger for not giving up a seat for her quickly enough. Photo: Baidu
Chinese woman claiming to be Manchurian royalty shocks Beijing bus after demanding ‘beggars’ give up their seats for her
- The woman quickly became enraged and began shrieking at other passengers, labelling them as ‘beggars’ and ‘uncivilised’
- After a video of the incident appeared on social media police detained the woman
Topic | China Society
A woman who claimed to be Manchurian royalty has detained after abusing a passenger for not giving up a seat for her quickly enough. Photo: Baidu