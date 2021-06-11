A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese man’s fever is not caused by Covid-19 but by eating five live frogs ‘for strength’
- He had hoped the folk remedy could help him get stronger after he broke two bones in years past
- Other people in China have got sick after eating frogs hoping to get stronger
