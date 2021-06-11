A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images
A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese man’s fever is not caused by Covid-19 but by eating five live frogs ‘for strength’

  • He had hoped the folk remedy could help him get stronger after he broke two bones in years past
  • Other people in China have got sick after eating frogs hoping to get stronger

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images
A man in China was hospitalised after he got a parasitic infection from eating five live frogs. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE