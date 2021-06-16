A beautiful underwater dance was broadcast in China to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. Photo: Bilibili
‘River goddess’ captivates audience with underwater Dragon Boat Festival dance in traditional costume
- He Haohao used to be part of a synchronised swimming team, before she started dancing underwater
- It took her 26 hours to shoot a two-minute clip for a Henan TV Dragon Boat Festival special, which has since gone viral
