Zhong Xue Gao, known in English as Chicecream, is promoted on social media platforms targeting young women in major cities. Photo: Artwork Zhong Xue Gao, known in English as Chicecream, is promoted on social media platforms targeting young women in major cities. Photo: Artwork
Zhong Xue Gao, known in English as Chicecream, is promoted on social media platforms targeting young women in major cities. Photo: Artwork
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Hermes of ice cream’ brand Zhong Xue Gao under fire after founder says people complaining about high prices can take it or leave it

  • Chinese social media has reacted by suggesting far cheaper brands of ice cream are just as good
  • Founder has defended the price, saying even if he sold his ice creams at cost price, some would still consider it too expensive

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:32am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhong Xue Gao, known in English as Chicecream, is promoted on social media platforms targeting young women in major cities. Photo: Artwork Zhong Xue Gao, known in English as Chicecream, is promoted on social media platforms targeting young women in major cities. Photo: Artwork
Zhong Xue Gao, known in English as Chicecream, is promoted on social media platforms targeting young women in major cities. Photo: Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE