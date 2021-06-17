The stories making news in China this week include a man suing over ‘love insurance’ and outrage at a fashion show over stereotypes of Asian people. Photo: Artwork The stories making news in China this week include a man suing over ‘love insurance’ and outrage at a fashion show over stereotypes of Asian people. Photo: Artwork
The stories making news in China this week include a man suing over ‘love insurance’ and outrage at a fashion show over stereotypes of Asian people. Photo: Artwork
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Quirky China: Man sues over ‘love insurance’, fashion show uses ‘slanty eyed’ stereotypes, Shenzhen hotpot cockroach scam exposed

  • A man has sued an insurance company for failing to pay out on a ‘marriage insurance’ policy
  • In Shenzhen a man is arrested for using a cockroaches to blackmail hotpot restaurants

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The stories making news in China this week include a man suing over ‘love insurance’ and outrage at a fashion show over stereotypes of Asian people. Photo: Artwork The stories making news in China this week include a man suing over ‘love insurance’ and outrage at a fashion show over stereotypes of Asian people. Photo: Artwork
The stories making news in China this week include a man suing over ‘love insurance’ and outrage at a fashion show over stereotypes of Asian people. Photo: Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE