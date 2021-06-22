A woman jumped out of a moving car during a Shouqi ride-hailed trip because the driver made two diversions off the specified route. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ride-hailing once again under safety spotlight after woman injured jumping out of moving vehicle
- The woman jumped out of the vehicle after she became scared because the driver took two diversions to the original route
- A similar incident happened in February but the woman did not survive the jump
