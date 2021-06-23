A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo
A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Rare Yu-Gi-Oh! game card causes judicial auction to stop after bids reach US$13.4 million

  • The auction was to sell frozen assets that belonged to a man in jail for embezzlement
  • The card is believed to be one of 500 special edition cards released in 2019

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:29pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo
A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE