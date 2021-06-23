A Yu-Gi-Oh! card in China was the source of an extreme bidding war during a judicial auction on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Rare Yu-Gi-Oh! game card causes judicial auction to stop after bids reach US$13.4 million
- The auction was to sell frozen assets that belonged to a man in jail for embezzlement
- The card is believed to be one of 500 special edition cards released in 2019
