Lin Shengbin is receiving major blowback for announcing he has a new wife and child. Lin’s first family died in a tragic fire that shocked China. Photo: Handout
Once the subject of sympathy after his family died, a Chinese man faces scorn for starting a new one
- Lin Shengbin garnered national sympathy after his entire family was killed in a fire set deliberately
- But recent news that he has a new wife and child infuriated the Chinese public
Topic | Crime
