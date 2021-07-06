Lin Shengbin is receiving major blowback for announcing he has a new wife and child. Lin’s first family died in a tragic fire that shocked China. Photo: Handout Lin Shengbin is receiving major blowback for announcing he has a new wife and child. Lin’s first family died in a tragic fire that shocked China. Photo: Handout
Once the subject of sympathy after his family died, a Chinese man faces scorn for starting a new one

  • Lin Shengbin garnered national sympathy after his entire family was killed in a fire set deliberately
  • But recent news that he has a new wife and child infuriated the Chinese public

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:38am, 6 Jul, 2021

