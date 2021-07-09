SCMP wraps up the quirky stories coming out of China this week. Photo: Artwork
Quirky China: Woman runs 49 red lights in ex’s car, Japanese manga boycott over Taiwan and rice paddy art for Communist Party
- The man driving the car told police his reason for running the red lights was because the woman said she would date him if he did it
- An exchange between characters in a manga cartoon has created the latest Taiwan furore in China
