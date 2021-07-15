The new outfits are “uglier than the fried tomatoes with scrambled eggs” outfit worn to Rio, according to one online commenter. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘ugly’ Tokyo 2020 Olympic uniforms mocked, compared with ‘stir-fried tomatoes and scrambled eggs’ outfits from 2016
- The new uniforms have been compared with the 2016 team uniforms which were described as looking like a dish of scrambled eggs and stir-fried tomatoes
- One fashion blogger approved of the new designs and said: ‘it demonstrates Chinese people’s graceful taste’
