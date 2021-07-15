Guo Gangtang’s son was kidnapped 24 years ago, and he spent many years riding around on a motorcycle asking for help to find his son. They were reunited on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
China asks if adoptive parents should be punished after another high-profile kidnapping reunion
- Chinese law says adoptive parents can be punished by up to three years in jail
- But lawyers say prosecution is rarely pursued because of complicated family dynamics
Topic | Crime in China
Guo Gangtang’s son was kidnapped 24 years ago, and he spent many years riding around on a motorcycle asking for help to find his son. They were reunited on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images