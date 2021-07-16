A picture of the Chinese national rowing team was mistaken for a leaked image of China’s official uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout A picture of the Chinese national rowing team was mistaken for a leaked image of China’s official uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout
A picture of the Chinese national rowing team was mistaken for a leaked image of China’s official uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Tokyo 2020 Olympic uniform confusion as a viral picture of ‘Chinese delegation’ was just the national rowing team

  • The picture was passed around the Chinese internet on Thursday and the uniforms were mocked
  • They were deemed uglier than the ‘tomatoes and eggs’ uniforms from past Olympics

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 1:40pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A picture of the Chinese national rowing team was mistaken for a leaked image of China’s official uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout A picture of the Chinese national rowing team was mistaken for a leaked image of China’s official uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout
A picture of the Chinese national rowing team was mistaken for a leaked image of China’s official uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE