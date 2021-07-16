A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout
Man in China allegedly killed his two children by throwing them out the window so he could start a ‘new family’
- The man was reportedly under pressure from his new girlfriend to get rid of his two small children
- The girlfriend has also been arrested and charged with murder
Topic | China Society
