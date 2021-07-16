A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout
A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Man in China allegedly killed his two children by throwing them out the window so he could start a ‘new family’

  • The man was reportedly under pressure from his new girlfriend to get rid of his two small children
  • The girlfriend has also been arrested and charged with murder

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 4:59pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout
A father (above left) who pretended to be grieving over the death of his two young children has been charged with their murder. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE