Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty
Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China seeks to ban karaoke songs in new crackdown on music that ‘harms national unity’

  • In 2020 China banned more than 100 songs it identified as being harmful
  • Songs previously banned include ‘I love Taiwanese Girls’, ‘Fart’, ‘Beijing Hooligans’ and ‘Don’t Want to Go to School’

Topic |   China Society
Robert Burton-Bradley

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty
Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE