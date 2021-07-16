Beijing plans to cancel more karaoke songs as it further tightens its grip over popular media in the country. Photo: Getty
China seeks to ban karaoke songs in new crackdown on music that ‘harms national unity’
- In 2020 China banned more than 100 songs it identified as being harmful
- Songs previously banned include ‘I love Taiwanese Girls’, ‘Fart’, ‘Beijing Hooligans’ and ‘Don’t Want to Go to School’
