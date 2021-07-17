An online celebrity died on Tuesday after suffering from a serious skin infection after a botched liposuction treatment. Photo: Handout
Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection
- The celebrity suffered from a necrotising fasciitis infection after undergoing the treatment
- The Hangzhou health commission suspended the medical clinic’s business licence on Thursday
Topic | Medicine
An online celebrity died on Tuesday after suffering from a serious skin infection after a botched liposuction treatment. Photo: Handout