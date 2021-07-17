An online celebrity died on Tuesday after suffering from a serious skin infection after a botched liposuction treatment. Photo: Handout An online celebrity died on Tuesday after suffering from a serious skin infection after a botched liposuction treatment. Photo: Handout
An online celebrity died on Tuesday after suffering from a serious skin infection after a botched liposuction treatment. Photo: Handout
Chinese online celebrity dies after liposuction leads to flesh-eating bacteria infection

  • The celebrity suffered from a necrotising fasciitis infection after undergoing the treatment
  • The Hangzhou health commission suspended the medical clinic’s business licence on Thursday

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Jul, 2021

