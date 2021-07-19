Blogger Xiao Xian Jayson’s pictures at a Xinjiang cemetery have attracted widespread denunciation on Chinese social media. Photo: Artwork
China travel blogger’s social media deleted, police investigate after ‘disrespectful’ pictures at veteran soldier’s cemetery
- The pictures attracted widespread criticism after another blogger denounced them on Weibo
- Soldiers buried at the cemetery include some who died in clashes during last year’s border dispute between China and India
