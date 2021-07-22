A sperm bank has set its sights on university students in a bid to improve the quality of sperm donations it receives. Photo: Artwork
Sperm bank in China holds competition for university students to find out who has the most ‘vigorous swimmers’
- Sperm quality has been declining, said the bank, with only 25 to 30 per cent of donations usable
- The bank said the participants will be anonymous and that their sperm will not be used or stored
Topic | China Society
A sperm bank has set its sights on university students in a bid to improve the quality of sperm donations it receives. Photo: Artwork