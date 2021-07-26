The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Maritime Silk Road port city Quanzhou wins World Heritage listing
- Unesco decision recognises Quanzhou in southeastern China as the ‘emporium of the world’ in the Song and Yuan dynasties
- The listing brings the country’s World Heritage Sites to 56, one fewer than top-ranked Italy
Topic | China Society
