The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua
The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua
China Society
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China’s Maritime Silk Road port city Quanzhou wins World Heritage listing

  • Unesco decision recognises Quanzhou in southeastern China as the ‘emporium of the world’ in the Song and Yuan dynasties
  • The listing brings the country’s World Heritage Sites to 56, one fewer than top-ranked Italy

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:05pm, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua
The ancient port city of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian province has been declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in recognition of its role as a global maritime trade centre in the Song and Yuan dynasties. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE