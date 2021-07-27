A Chinese air-rifle athlete endured aggressive bullying after her disappointing finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Handout
Tokyo Olympics: Chinese athlete abused online after disappointing finish at Tokyo 2020
- Wang Luyao failed to make the finals of the air-rifle event despite being a medal favourite
- The woman received heavy abuse online; eventually censors stepped in to delete accounts
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
