Pictures from a local newspaper investigation show students arriving for private tutoring at a teacher’s house after school hours. Photo: Baidu
Chinese teacher running illegal after school tutoring business caught in newspaper sting
- It is rare for teachers to get caught or receive punishment for tutoring outside school
- However new regulations to reign in excessive extracurricular academic classes could see this start to change
