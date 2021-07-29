A duck hair clip, a carrot ring, a head ban, pearl nail polish and even food eaten by China’s Olympic gold medallist Yang Qian have become hot retail products. Photo: Artwork
Tokyo Olympics: Chinese gold medallist Yang Qian’s ‘lucky’ duck hair clip sparks merchandise boom as retailers cash in
- Yang won two gold medals in shooting events, including China’s first gold medal at the games
- She has become a major celebrity in China and now her hair clip is being actively sought out by fans
A duck hair clip, a carrot ring, a head ban, pearl nail polish and even food eaten by China’s Olympic gold medallist Yang Qian have become hot retail products. Photo: Artwork