The magic drink (left) costs 40 yuan in Beijing. An indoor swimming pool (right) was fined for an offensive advertisement. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: A pool in hot water, Traditional Chinese Medicine to keep people awake and throwing a bathtub from height
- The indoor pool asked residents of a flood hit city why they were not learning to swim
- The man threw the bathtub from height because he could not be bothered to carry it
