A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com
Great Wall of China outrage after actor Yin Xiaotian films a dance video atop the World Heritage Site
- The actor had not sought permission from authorities to film at the site
- Reports of tourists vandalising the wall have been frequent in recent years, such as people carving their names
Topic | China Society
