A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com
A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Great Wall of China outrage after actor Yin Xiaotian films a dance video atop the World Heritage Site

  • The actor had not sought permission from authorities to film at the site
  • Reports of tourists vandalising the wall have been frequent in recent years, such as people carving their names

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:26am, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com
A Chinese actor has apologised for dancing on the Great Wall of China after a video of the incident outraged some people who claimed it was disrespectful to the World Heritage Site. Photo: qq.com
READ FULL ARTICLE