Residents of Wuhan, the first epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, line up to take tests on August 3 after Covid-19 appears to have returned to China. Photo: AFP
Two men are accused of affairs after contact tracing data divulged as Covid-19 returns to China
- Part of China’s fight against Covid-19 involves a massive contact tracing infrastructure
- But there have been fairly regular leaks of people who caught Covid-19 or were close contacts
