Quan Hongchan has become one of the biggest Olympic celebrities in China after she dominated the diving competition at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: family of Chinese diving star turns down free property and US$30,000 in cash rewards
- Quan Hongchan thoroughly dominated the Tokyo Games in her first-ever international competition
- Reports of her humble upbringing led to nationwide empathy for the new star
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Quan Hongchan has become one of the biggest Olympic celebrities in China after she dominated the diving competition at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters