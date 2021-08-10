Quan Hongchan has become one of the biggest Olympic celebrities in China after she dominated the diving competition at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters Quan Hongchan has become one of the biggest Olympic celebrities in China after she dominated the diving competition at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: family of Chinese diving star turns down free property and US$30,000 in cash rewards

  • Quan Hongchan thoroughly dominated the Tokyo Games in her first-ever international competition
  • Reports of her humble upbringing led to nationwide empathy for the new star

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:53am, 10 Aug, 2021

