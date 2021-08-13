Black Widow is another Marvel movie after Shang Chi and The Eternals that's caught in a web of uncertainty over its China release, but this time the villain is Covid-19. Photo: Marvel
Marvel films Black Widow, Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals may not see the end of the rainbow as virus closes cinemas
- Scarlett Johansson vehicle Black Widow, which entered cinemas in other parts of the world early last month, remains unreleased in China
- Two other Marvel films, Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, remain unreleased amid worsening China-US relations and rising jingoism
Topic | China Society
