Quirky China: space roses sell out in a second, a man turns rain into a shower and a dog cleans a restaurant’s plates

  • A man in China has become a folk hero for ‘taking a shower’ during a traffic stop
  • Also, an e-commerce giant sells ‘space roses’ that are snapped up almost instantly

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:04am, 17 Aug, 2021

A man in China takes a shower while waiting for traffic and an e-commerce platform gives away 200 ‘space rose’. Photo: Handout
