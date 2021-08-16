Despite China regularly cancelling foreign academic partnerships, some fear this latest round is linked to a recent clamp down of the country’s private tutoring industry. Photo: David Wong
China kills almost 300 partnerships with elite foreign universities in places like New York, London and Hong Kong, after private tutoring ban
- China routinely assesses and cancels foreign educational partnerships that fail to meet its regulatory standards
- The latest round of cancellations comes less than a month after a crackdown on the country’s private tutoring industry to try and curb a culture of excessive studying among China’s youth
Topic | China Society
