China kills almost 300 partnerships with elite foreign universities in places like New York, London and Hong Kong, after private tutoring ban

  • China routinely assesses and cancels foreign educational partnerships that fail to meet its regulatory standards
  • The latest round of cancellations comes less than a month after a crackdown on the country’s private tutoring industry to try and curb a culture of excessive studying among China’s youth

Phoebe Zhang
Updated: 6:09pm, 16 Aug, 2021

Despite China regularly cancelling foreign academic partnerships, some fear this latest round is linked to a recent clamp down of the country’s private tutoring industry. Photo: David Wong
